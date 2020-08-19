Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 625,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 217,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HTBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

HTBK traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 20,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,917. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.