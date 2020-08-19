Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 4,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 415,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Hermitage Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 36.61% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

About Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.