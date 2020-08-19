Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.804 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by 24.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

HSY stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

