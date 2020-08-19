Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.804 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.
Hershey has raised its dividend payment by 24.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
HSY stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.
In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
Read More: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.