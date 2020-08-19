High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILV. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

SILV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

