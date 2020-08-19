High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,600 Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,257 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,597 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,256. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

