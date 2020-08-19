High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 282,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.98. 1,540,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.82. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

