High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 262,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,596. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

