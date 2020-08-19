High Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Celanese by 513.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Celanese by 28.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Celanese by 31.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 25.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

CE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. 510,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

