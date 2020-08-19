High Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright comprises approximately 1.4% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. 386,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,436. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

