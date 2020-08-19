High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 2.2% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of FMC by 52.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FMC by 31.5% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 505,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,936,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. 476,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

