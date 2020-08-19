High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. Catalent comprises about 1.3% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. 738,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,173. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 125.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.