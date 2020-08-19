High Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Jacobs Engineering comprises approximately 2.0% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,648,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,742,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $89.78. 851,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $480,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

