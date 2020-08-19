High Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Stryker by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Stryker stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.36. 619,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,723. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average of $187.33. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

