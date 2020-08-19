High Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 3,864,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,086,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

