High Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,547.53. 1,659,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,176. The company has a market capitalization of $1,032.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,500.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,380.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

