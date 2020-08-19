High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $5,209,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

FE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 4,098,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.31. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

