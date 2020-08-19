High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 3.3% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

