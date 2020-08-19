High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.60. 270,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

