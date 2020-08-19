High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 2.3% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $220.65. The company had a trading volume of 700,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,510. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $881,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,348,978 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.