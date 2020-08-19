High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in HP by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in HP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen started coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,196,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,751,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

