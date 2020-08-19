High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Brink’s by 938.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 12,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. 369,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 1.19. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

