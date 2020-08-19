HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.49

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 27608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HL Acquisitions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.54 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HL Acquisitions Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

