Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 181.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,133.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 40.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 138,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $6,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.00. 6,868,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.17. The company has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

