Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 331,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

