Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 331,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.31.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
