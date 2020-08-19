Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 233,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 235.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

HON stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $156.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,349. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

