Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 331,715 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 7,639,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,763,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

