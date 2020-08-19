Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,555.78. 1,417,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,726. The company has a market cap of $1,058.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,496.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.60. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

