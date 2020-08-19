Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $123,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,048 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 123,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,722 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.63. 7,920,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,236,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

