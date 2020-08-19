Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,025 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $119.78. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

