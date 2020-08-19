Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $285.00. 6,868,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. The firm has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.17. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

