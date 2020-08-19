Huami (NYSE:HMI) Shares Down 3.6%

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.87, approximately 6,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $896.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMI. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huami during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Huami during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Huami by 8,130.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huami during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

