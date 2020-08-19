India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Down 8%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.68, 40,622 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,891,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 176.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 139.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth about $66,000.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

