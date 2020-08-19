Insider Buying: Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Buys 2,198 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Richard Ball purchased 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,964. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LARK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $478,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

