Insider Buying: Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 299,872 Shares of Stock

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 299,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 3,282,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,240. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xerox by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

