Insider Buying: Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 299,872 Shares of Stock

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 299,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. 3,282,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,240. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.63.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Xerox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xerox by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
Recommended Story: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.