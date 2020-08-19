Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells 936 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 82 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $5,576.00.

Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. 237,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,000. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACIA. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 436.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 234.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 40.0% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

