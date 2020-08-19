Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) COO Sells 12,073 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.29. 2,750,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -94.20, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
