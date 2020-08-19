Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Sells 1,617 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $132,901.23. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,329 shares in the company, valued at $437,990.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. 29,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.92. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.
CRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
