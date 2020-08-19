Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Sells 1,617 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $132,901.23. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,329 shares in the company, valued at $437,990.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CRVL traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. 29,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.92. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.02 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 41.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 91,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 388.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 117.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

