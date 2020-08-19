Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Sells 3,312 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $120,490.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,804. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.89.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,771,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

