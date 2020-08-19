Insider Selling: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 12,477 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,181,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483,864. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eBay by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,134 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 82,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in eBay by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 178,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

