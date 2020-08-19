Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $34,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. The stock had a trading volume of 517,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

