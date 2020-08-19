Insider Selling: HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,171,107.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Tuesday, July 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $1,971,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00.

NYSE HUBS traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $285.11. 453,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.10 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $291.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HubSpot by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HubSpot by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.