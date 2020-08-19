Insider Selling: LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $59,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $60,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $64,845.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage Corp has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 471.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

