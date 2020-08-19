Insider Selling: LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $59,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $60,750.00.
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $64,845.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage Corp has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.25.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.