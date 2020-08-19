Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) VP Sells 385 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 385 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $17,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 412,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 564.88, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

