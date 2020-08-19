Insider Selling: MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) CFO Sells 19,214 Shares of Stock

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $207,126.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MSGN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,627. The firm has a market cap of $609.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. MSG Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 80,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

