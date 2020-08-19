Insider Selling: Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells 43,902 Shares of Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $1,274,475.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,527,995 shares in the company, valued at $102,417,694.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 17,523 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $543,388.23.

On Monday, July 20th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $593,116.02.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $559,970.01.

On Friday, June 19th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91.

On Monday, June 15th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,378.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $1,188,427.14.

Shares of PD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.08. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,130,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after acquiring an additional 970,549 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 662,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pagerduty by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 552,275 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

