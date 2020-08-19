Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,636.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 519,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,361. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
