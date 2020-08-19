Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells 5,990 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,008.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.