Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Sells 5,990 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,008.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.53. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

