Insider Selling: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Insider Sells 4,963 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric R. Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric R. Olson sold 1,753 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $20,545.16.

SYRS traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,009. The company has a market cap of $585.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $82,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

