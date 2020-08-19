Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 390.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Intel by 24.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,131,612. The company has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

