Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew J. Surdykowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 3,333,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,196,000 after purchasing an additional 139,799 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $326,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 868.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 725,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 246.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 631,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after acquiring an additional 449,533 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

